2009 Mercedes-Benz Viano 3.5 Ambiente 639 My06 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2009 Mercedes-Benz Viano 3.5 Ambiente 639 My06 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Touch
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz Viano 3.5 Ambiente. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1630 mm
Tracking Rear 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 149 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1875 mm
Length 4993 mm
Width 1901 mm
Kerb Weight 2110 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2940 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 660 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 315 g/km
Green House 3.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 345 Nm
Makimum Power 170 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R17
Rear Tyre 225/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Rear Air Suspension, Semi Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 22000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wdf63981323000001
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Spain