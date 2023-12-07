Specifications for the 2009 Mini Cooper D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Mini Cooper D R56 1.6L Diesel 2D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1459 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1467 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2467 mm
|Height
|1407 mm
|Length
|3709 mm
|Width
|1683 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1120 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1570 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|104 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|3.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|175/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwmg320%0Tl01234
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control - $600
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Satellite Navigation - $2,900
- Sports Suspension - $400
- Traction Control System - $300
- Xenon Headlights - $1,200