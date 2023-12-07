Specifications for the 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Mr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Mr Cj My10 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|4510 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1625 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2040 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|445 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|252 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|366 Nm
|Makimum Power
|217 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|7000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfsncz4A9U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Upholstery
- Performance Brake Package
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Racing Sports Seats
- Performance Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Performance Pack - $5,500