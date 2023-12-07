WhichCar
2010 Dodge Avenger Sxt Js 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2010 Dodge Avenger Sxt Js 2.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2010 Dodge Avenger Sxt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 158 mm
Wheelbase 2765 mm
Height 1497 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1843 mm
Kerb Weight 1615 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 230 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 256 Nm
Makimum Power 137 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R18
Rear Tyre 215/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 1B3A4&6*#%N123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured United States Of America