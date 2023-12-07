WhichCar
2010 Dodge Journey Sxt Jc My09 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2010 Dodge Journey Sxt Jc My09 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2010 Dodge Journey Sxt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1571 mm
Tracking Rear 1582 mm
Ground Clearance 182 mm
Wheelbase 2890 mm
Height 1691 mm
Length 4888 mm
Width 1878 mm
Kerb Weight 1750 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2520 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1368 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 770 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 77.6 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 246 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 256 Nm
Makimum Power 136 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R17
Rear Tyre 225/65 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 12000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 3D4G5H7D$#T123456
Country Manufactured United States Of America