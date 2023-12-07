Specifications for the 2010 Dodge Journey Sxt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Dodge Journey Sxt Jc My09 2.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1571 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1582 mm
|Ground Clearance
|182 mm
|Wheelbase
|2890 mm
|Height
|1691 mm
|Length
|4888 mm
|Width
|1878 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1750 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2520 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1368 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|770 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|77.6 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|246 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|256 Nm
|Makimum Power
|136 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|12000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|3D4G5H7D$#T123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $300
- Power Sunroof - $2,000
- Satellite Navigation - $3,250