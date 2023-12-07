Specifications for the 2010 Ford Falcon Xr6 50Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Ford Falcon Xr6 50Th Anniversary Fg Upgrade 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1583 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1598 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2838 mm
|Height
|1433 mm
|Length
|4970 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1728 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|264 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|391 Nm
|Makimum Power
|195 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgsw8R12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Trim Special
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $400
- Reversing Camera - $500
- Satellite Navigation - $2,000
- Side & Head Airbags - $300
- Premium Sound System - $1,100
- Tow Pack - $495