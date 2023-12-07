Specifications for the 2010 Ford Falcon Xr8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Ford Falcon Xr8 Fg 5.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1583 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1598 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2838 mm
|Height
|1433 mm
|Length
|4970 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1825 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|334 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|4750
|Maxiumum Torque
|520 Nm
|Makimum Power
|290 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgsw8R12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,000
- Luxury Pack - $5,000
- Metallic Paint - $400
- Reversing Camera - $500
- Satellite Navigation - $2,000
- Side & Head Airbags - $300
- Premium Sound System - $1,100
- Tow Pack - $495