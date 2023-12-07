WhichCar
2010 Hyundai Sonata Slx Nf My09 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2010 Hyundai Sonata Slx Nf My09 2.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2010 Hyundai Sonata Slx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 2730 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 4800 mm
Width 1830 mm
Kerb Weight 1711 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 440 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 305 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/60 R16
Rear Tyre 215/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhe&41Vr#%123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Hyundai Sonata pricing and specs

