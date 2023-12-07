WhichCar
2010 Mercedes-Benz B180 Cdi 245 08 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2010 Mercedes-Benz B180 Cdi 245 08 Upgrade 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz B180 Cdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1547 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2778 mm
Height 1604 mm
Length 4270 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1435 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1880 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 445 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut, Wishbones
Rear Suspension Beam Axle, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2452072J000011
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz B180 pricing and specs

