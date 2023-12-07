Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C200 Kompressor Sports. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Mercedes-Benz C200 Kompressor Sports W204 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic Tipsh
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1541 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1441 mm
|Length
|4581 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1490 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1975 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|485 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|195 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2800
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2040412A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Power Sunroof - $3,093
Current Mercedes-Benz C200 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$100,000
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$76,800
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$106,600
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$89,700
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$97,900
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,200
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$104,400
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$87,900
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$103,070
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$79,200
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$109,870
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$92,500
|Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$89,900
|Night Edition 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$86,900