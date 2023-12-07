Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C300 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Mercedes-Benz C300 Avantgarde W204 My10 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1533 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1536 mm
|Ground Clearance
|101 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1444 mm
|Length
|4581 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1555 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|485 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|224 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2040542A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,320
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $880
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $4,850
- Heated Front Seats - $770
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,850
- Metallic Paint - $2,080
- Reversing Camera - $1,200
- Sports pack - $2,460
Current Mercedes-Benz C300 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$122,200
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$97,600
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$124,000
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$106,600
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$119,700
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$95,500
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$121,500
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$104,400
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$125,969
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$100,574
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$127,869
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$109,874
|Mhev 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$95,900