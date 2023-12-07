WhichCar
2010 Mercedes-Benz C63 Amg W204 My10 6.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

2010 Mercedes-Benz C63 Amg W204 My10 6.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C63 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1537 mm
Tracking Rear 1522 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1474 mm
Length 4711 mm
Width 1782 mm
Kerb Weight 1795 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2275 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 460 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 328 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 5200
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 336 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 8.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2042772F000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany