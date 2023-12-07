WhichCar
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sl 65 Amg R230 08 Upgrade 6.0L Petrol 2D Convertible

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sl 65 Amg R230 08 Upgrade 6.0L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Speed
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sl 65 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1569 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1315 mm
Length 4540 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 2120 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2385 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 265 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 362 g/km
Green House 2
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4800
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 1000 Nm
Makimum Power 450 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Self Levelling Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Self Levelling Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdb2304792F000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany