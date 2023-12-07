Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Slk 300. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Mercedes-Benz Slk 300 R171 My10 3.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1530 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1541 mm
|Ground Clearance
|123 mm
|Wheelbase
|2430 mm
|Height
|1290 mm
|Length
|4082 mm
|Width
|1788 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1425 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|227 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2500
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|170 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdb1714542F123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered - $1,096
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $761
- Leather Trim Special - $1,096
- Premium Sound System - $1,640
- Wood Grain Trim - $1,194
- Xenon Headlights - $2,508