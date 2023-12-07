WhichCar
2010 Mercedes-Benz Sls Amg 197 6.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

2010 Mercedes-Benz Sls Amg 197 6.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2010 Mercedes-Benz Sls Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1684 mm
Tracking Rear 1659 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2680 mm
Height 1262 mm
Length 4638 mm
Width 1939 mm
Kerb Weight 1736 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 311 g/km
Green House 3.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 4750
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 420 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 R19
Rear Tyre 295/30 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5X19
Rear Rim Size 11.0X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd1973772A000001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany