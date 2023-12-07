Specifications for the 2010 Mini Cooper 50 Mayfair. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2010 Mini Cooper 50 Mayfair R56 1.6L Petrol 2D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1459 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1467 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2467 mm
|Height
|1407 mm
|Length
|3699 mm
|Width
|1683 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1065 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1515 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwmf320%0Tl60011
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driving Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer