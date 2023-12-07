Specifications for the 2011 Citroen Ds3 Dsport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Citroen Ds3 Dsport 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1468 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1471 mm
|Ground Clearance
|134 mm
|Wheelbase
|2464 mm
|Height
|1483 mm
|Length
|3948 mm
|Width
|1715 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1075 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1150 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|155 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf7Sa5Fs%&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Mobile Phone Connectivity - $700
- Parking Distance Control Rear - $500
- Premium Sound System - $800