Specifications for the 2011 Fiat 500 By Diesel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Fiat 500 By Diesel 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1414 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1408 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1488 mm
|Length
|3546 mm
|Width
|1627 mm
|Kerb Weight
|930 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|440 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|140 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|131 Nm
|Makimum Power
|74 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/45 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Zfa31200012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Satellite Navigation - $595
