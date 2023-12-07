Specifications for the 2011 Ford Fiesta Lx. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Ford Fiesta Lx Wt 1.6L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|109 mm
|Wheelbase
|2489 mm
|Height
|1454 mm
|Length
|3950 mm
|Width
|1722 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1129 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|43 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|117 g/km
|Green House
|8.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/55 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mnbjxxarjj%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System