2011 Honda Civic Limited Edition My10 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

2011 Honda Civic Limited Edition My10 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2011 Honda Civic Limited Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1530 mm
Ground Clearance 115 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1435 mm
Length 4550 mm
Width 1750 mm
Kerb Weight 1240 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 164 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 174 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Mrhfd1%#09P020001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Thailand

