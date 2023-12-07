Specifications for the 2011 Honda Civic Vti-L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Honda Civic Vti-L My10 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1435 mm
|Length
|4550 mm
|Width
|1750 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1240 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|174 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Mrhfd1%709P030001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $475
Current Honda Civic pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$53,100
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$71,000
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,500
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$52,500
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$70,300
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,100
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$55,000
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$73,600
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,200