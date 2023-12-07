Specifications for the 2011 Honda Odyssey Rb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Honda Odyssey Rb 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2830 mm
|Height
|1545 mm
|Length
|4810 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1645 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2270 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|212 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|218 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jhmrb38309C200001
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Metallic Paint
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control