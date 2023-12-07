Specifications for the 2011 Hyundai I20 Elite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Hyundai I20 Elite Pb My12 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1493 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1491 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2525 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|3940 mm
|Width
|1710 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1585 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1565 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|455 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|142 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|4200
|Maxiumum Torque
|136 Nm
|Makimum Power
|73 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Under Front Seat
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Malba51Clam123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|India
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $375
