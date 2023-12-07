Specifications for the 2011 Jaguar Xf 2.2D Premium Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Jaguar Xf 2.2D Premium Luxury My12 2.2L Diesel 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1605 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2909 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4966 mm
|Width
|1877 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1745 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2320 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|69 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Sajaa046?Cns12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,400
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,500
- Metallic Paint - $2,500
- Power Sunroof - $3,700
- Reversing Camera - $1,310
- Premium Sound System - $3,900
- Television - $1,400
- Voice Recognition System - $1,500
Current Jaguar Xf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|300 Sport (221Kw) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$109,900
|300 Sport (221Kw) 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,470