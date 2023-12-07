Specifications for the 2011 Jaguar Xf 3.0 V6 Premium Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Jaguar Xf 3.0 V6 Premium Luxury My12 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1605 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2909 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|4961 mm
|Width
|1877 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1690 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2215 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1850 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|535 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|69 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|249 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|293 Nm
|Makimum Power
|175 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side On Rear Door Sill
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Sajaa04M?Afr00011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,400
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,500
- Metallic Paint - $2,500
- Power Sunroof - $3,700
- Reversing Camera - $1,310
- Premium Sound System - $3,900
- Television - $1,400
- Voice Recognition System - $1,500
- Xenon Headlights - $1,820
