2011 Jaguar Xf 3.0 V6 Premium Luxury My12 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2011 Jaguar Xf 3.0 V6 Premium Luxury My12 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2011 Jaguar Xf 3.0 V6 Premium Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1559 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2909 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 4961 mm
Width 1877 mm
Kerb Weight 1690 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2215 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 69 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 249 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6800
Torque RPM 4100
Maxiumum Torque 293 Nm
Makimum Power 175 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R17
Rear Tyre 235/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side On Rear Door Sill
Compliance Location Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
VIN Number Sajaa04M?Afr00011
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

