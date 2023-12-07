Specifications for the 2011 Jaguar Xj 3.0D V6 Premium Luxury Swb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Jaguar Xj 3.0D V6 Premium Luxury Swb X351 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1626 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1604 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|3032 mm
|Height
|1448 mm
|Length
|5122 mm
|Width
|1894 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1798 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2365 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|565 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|202 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Rear Lug Comp On S/Wheel Well
|VIN Number
|Sajaa1027Anv01234
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights