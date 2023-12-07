Specifications for the 2011 Jaguar Xk 5.0 V8 75Th Anniversary. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Jaguar Xk 5.0 V8 75Th Anniversary X150 My10 5.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1598 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2752 mm
|Height
|1329 mm
|Length
|4791 mm
|Width
|1912 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1660 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2075 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|71 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|264 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.2 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|515 Nm
|Makimum Power
|283 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Upper And Lower Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rear Rhs On Luggage Floor
|VIN Number
|Sajac43P?Alb00011
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights