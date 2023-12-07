WhichCar
2011 Mercedes-Benz C250 Cgi Avantgarde W204 My10 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon

2011 Mercedes-Benz C250 Cgi Avantgarde W204 My10 1.8L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic Tipsh
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2011 Mercedes-Benz C250 Cgi Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1541 mm
Tracking Rear 1544 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1474 mm
Length 4706 mm
Width 1782 mm
Kerb Weight 1630 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2160 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 182 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2700
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2042472F000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany