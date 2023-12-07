Specifications for the 2011 Mercedes-Benz C63 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Mercedes-Benz C63 Amg W204 My10 6.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1522 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1474 mm
|Length
|4711 mm
|Width
|1782 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1795 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2275 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|460 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|328 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|5200
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|336 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2042772F000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $6,520
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,850
- Limited Slip Differential - $5,980