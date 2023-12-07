Specifications for the 2011 Mercedes-Benz Cls 350. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Mercedes-Benz Cls 350 219 08 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1593 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1603 mm
|Ground Clearance
|103 mm
|Wheelbase
|2854 mm
|Height
|1403 mm
|Length
|4913 mm
|Width
|1873 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1730 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2195 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|465 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|263 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|200 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2193562A000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Television
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $858
- Air Suspension - $4,799
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,177
- Body Kit - $11,726
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $5,222
- Comfort Seats Front - $3,093
- Heated Front Seats - $858
- Leather Trim Special - $5,222
- Premium Package - $7,023
- Power Sunroof - $3,093