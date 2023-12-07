WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. E250
  4. Cdi Elegance

2011 Mercedes-Benz E250 Cdi Elegance 212 2.1L Diesel 4D Sedan

2011 Mercedes-Benz E250 Cdi Elegance 212 2.1L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2011 Mercedes-Benz E250 Cdi Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz E250 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1604 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1471 mm
Length 4568 mm
Width 1854 mm
Kerb Weight 1735 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2280 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 535 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 157 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R17
Rear Tyre 245/45 R17
Front Rim Size 8.0X17
Rear Rim Size 8.0X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2120032A012345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany