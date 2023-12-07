WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. E500
  4. Avantgarde

2011 Mercedes-Benz E500 Avantgarde 212 My11 4.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2011 Mercedes-Benz E500 Avantgarde 212 My11 4.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2011 Mercedes-Benz E500 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1604 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1471 mm
Length 4868 mm
Width 1854 mm
Kerb Weight 1830 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2375 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 545 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 231 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 300 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R18
Rear Tyre 265/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs, Macpherson Strut, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Air Springs, Multi-Link System, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2120722A000001
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany