2011 Mini Cooper Clubman Chilli R55 My11 1.6L Petrol 3D Wagon

2011 Mini Cooper Clubman Chilli R55 My11 1.6L Petrol 3D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2011 Mini Cooper Clubman Chilli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1453 mm
Tracking Rear 1461 mm
Ground Clearance 116 mm
Wheelbase 2547 mm
Height 1426 mm
Length 3937 mm
Width 1863 mm
Kerb Weight 1162 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 158 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwzf320%0Ty73123
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom