Specifications for the 2011 Mini Cooper S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2011 Mini Cooper S R56 My12 1.6L Petrol 2D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1453 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1461 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2467 mm
|Height
|1407 mm
|Length
|3714 mm
|Width
|1683 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1130 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1580 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|155 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|128 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|205/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwsv320%0Ty71123
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Trip Computer
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $600
- Heated Front Seats - $490
- Leather Upholstery - $1,460
- Metallic Paint - $800
- Protective Glazing - $350
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Rear Spoiler - $300
- Satellite Navigation - $1,900
- Premium Sound System - $1,300
- Sports Suspension - $440
- Traction Control System - $300
- Xenon Headlights - $1,200