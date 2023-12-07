WhichCar
2012 Citroen C4 Picasso Vision Hdi My12 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2012 Citroen C4 Picasso Vision Hdi My12 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automated Manua
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2012 Citroen C4 Picasso Vision Hdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1502 mm
Tracking Rear 1504 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2728 mm
Height 1700 mm
Length 4585 mm
Width 1829 mm
Kerb Weight 1689 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2150 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 688 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 137 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 6X17
Rear Rim Size 6X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Transverse Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf7Uarfjf00000011
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured France