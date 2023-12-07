WhichCar
2012 Ford Fiesta Zetec Wt 1.6L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2012 Ford Fiesta Zetec Wt 1.6L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2012 Ford Fiesta Zetec. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1478 mm
Tracking Rear 1465 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 2489 mm
Height 1496 mm
Length 3950 mm
Width 1722 mm
Kerb Weight 1131 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 117 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/50 R16
Rear Tyre 195/50 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Mnbjxxarjj%$12345
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Thailand