Specifications for the 2012 Ford Fpv GT Black Ltd Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Ford Fpv GT Black Ltd Ed Fg My11 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1586 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1616 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2836 mm
|Height
|1466 mm
|Length
|4956 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1844 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|324 g/km
|Green House
|3
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.6 L/100km
|Engine
|Supercharged Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|570 Nm
|Makimum Power
|335 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgsw8R12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driving Lights
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Premium Brake Package
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System