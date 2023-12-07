WhichCar
2012 Hyundai Accent Premium Rb 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2012 Hyundai Accent Premium Rb 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2012 Hyundai Accent Premium. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1489 mm
Tracking Rear 1493 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4115 mm
Width 1700 mm
Kerb Weight 1140 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1560 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 420 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 139 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 156 Nm
Makimum Power 91 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/50 R16
Rear Tyre 195/50 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhc#51D%&U123456
Country Manufactured Korea