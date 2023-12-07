WhichCar
2012 Hyundai I45 Active Yf My11 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2012 Hyundai I45 Active Yf My11 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2012 Hyundai I45 Active. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1591 mm
Tracking Rear 1591 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2795 mm
Height 1470 mm
Length 4820 mm
Width 1835 mm
Kerb Weight 1529 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2030 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 188 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 148 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/65 R16
Rear Tyre 205/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhea41Dlaa123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Korea