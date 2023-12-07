WhichCar
2012 Hyundai Veloster + Fs My13 1.6L Petrol 3D Coupe

2012 Hyundai Veloster + Fs My13 1.6L Petrol 3D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2012 Hyundai Veloster +. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1557 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 143 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1399 mm
Length 4220 mm
Width 1790 mm
Kerb Weight 1265 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1700 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 151 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4850
Maxiumum Torque 166 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/40 R18
Rear Tyre 215/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmht#61$%&U123456
Country Manufactured Korea