Specifications for the 2012 Infiniti G37 S Premium Monaco Red. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Infiniti G37 S Premium Monaco Red V36 G 3.7L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1545 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|129 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4660 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1866 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2315 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|264 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5200
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn12Cav36A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 13 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,500