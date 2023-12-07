WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Cls
  4. 250Cdi Be Shooting Brake

2012 Mercedes-Benz Cls 250Cdi Be Shooting Brake 218 My13 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

2012 Mercedes-Benz Cls 250Cdi Be Shooting Brake 218 My13 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Cls 250Cdi Be Shooting Brake. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1598 mm
Tracking Rear 1602 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1424 mm
Length 5093 mm
Width 1881 mm
Kerb Weight 1865 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2390 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 144 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2189032A000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany