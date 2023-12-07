WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. E500
  4. Elegance

2012 Mercedes-Benz E500 Elegance 207 My11 4.7L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2012 Mercedes-Benz E500 Elegance 207 My11 4.7L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz E500 Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1538 mm
Tracking Rear 1544 mm
Ground Clearance 108 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1397 mm
Length 4898 mm
Width 1786 mm
Kerb Weight 1805 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2165 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 235 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 300 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2074722F123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany