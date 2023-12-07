Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sl 350 Be. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sl 350 Be R231 3.5L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1559 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1521 mm
|Ground Clearance
|107 mm
|Wheelbase
|2585 mm
|Height
|1316 mm
|Length
|4640 mm
|Width
|1877 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1640 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|380 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|225 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|285/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Behind Driver On Cross Member
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2314572F000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Active Body Control Suspension - $8,700
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $11,950
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,225
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $7,075
- Comfort Seats Front - $4,000
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $1,000
- Leather Trim Special - $7,575
- Premium Sound System - $11,825