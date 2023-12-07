Specifications for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Sls Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sls Amg 197 6.2L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1682 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1651 mm
|Ground Clearance
|116 mm
|Wheelbase
|2680 mm
|Height
|1261 mm
|Length
|4638 mm
|Width
|1939 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1735 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1960 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|225 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|311 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.3 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6800
|Torque RPM
|4750
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|420 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11.0X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd1974772A000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Wheels Special
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights