WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mini
  3. Cooper
  4. D Bayswater

2012 Mini Cooper D Bayswater R56 My12 2.0L Diesel 2D Hatchback

2012 Mini Cooper D Bayswater R56 My12 2.0L Diesel 2D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2012 Mini Cooper D Bayswater. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mini News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1459 mm
Tracking Rear 1467 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2467 mm
Height 1407 mm
Length 3709 mm
Width 1683 mm
Kerb Weight 1120 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1570 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 135 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wmwsw520%0T123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom