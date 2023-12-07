Specifications for the 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Es Sportback. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer Es Sportback Cj My12 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1530 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|115 mm
|Wheelbase
|2635 mm
|Height
|1515 mm
|Length
|4585 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1339 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1850 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|168 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|198 Nm
|Makimum Power
|113 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|130 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfstcx4A8U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Auto Stability Control
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Convenience Pack - $970
- Metallic Paint - $450