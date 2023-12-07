WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. Ds4
  4. Dstyle

2013 Citroen Ds4 Dstyle My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2013 Citroen Ds4 Dstyle My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2013 Citroen Ds4 Dstyle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen Ds4 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1531 mm
Tracking Rear 1526 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2612 mm
Height 1526 mm
Length 4275 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1284 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1795 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1650 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 178 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location In Boot Compartment On Lhs
VIN Number Vf7Nx5Fv8&Y000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France