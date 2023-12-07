WhichCar
2013 Honda Accord Euro 10 My13 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan

2013 Honda Accord Euro 10 My13 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2013 Honda Accord Euro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2705 mm
Height 1440 mm
Length 4740 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1555 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 65 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 202 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 148 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Jhmcu2%409C200001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Honda Accord pricing and specs

Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $55,700
Vti-Lx 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $55,600
Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $48,300
Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan 2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $52,600
Vti-Lx 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD $51,500