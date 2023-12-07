Specifications for the 2013 Honda Accord Vti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2013 Honda Accord Vti 60 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1595 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1595 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2775 mm
|Height
|1465 mm
|Length
|4885 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|187 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|225 Nm
|Makimum Power
|129 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Bottom Of B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mrhcr2630Dp000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
Current Honda Accord pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,700
|Vti-Lx 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$55,600
|Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,300
|Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,600
|Vti-Lx 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$51,500
|Vti-Lx 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$54,400
|Vti-Lx Hybrid 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$61,900
|Vti-Lx 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$57,900
|E:hev Rs 4D Sedan
|2.0L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$64,900